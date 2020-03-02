Join our Telegram Channel
US Embassy in Kenya trolled after cancelling services due to power outage

By Amina Wako March 2nd, 2020 1 min read

Services at the consular section at the US Embassy have been canceled throughout the day due to a power outage.

In a tweet, the embassy apologized to those affected, with an assurance that their appointments will be rescheduled to a later date.

“Due to a power outage, all appointments with the consular section at U.S. Embassy Nairobi on March 2, 2020, are canceled. The Embassy will contact applicants to reschedule canceled appointments. We sincerely regret the inconvenience,” the Embassy tweeted.

The message got Kenyans wondering why there was a power issue at the Embassy.

Here are the some views of Kenyans on Twitter:

