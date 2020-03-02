US Embassy in Kenya trolled after cancelling services due to power outage

Services at the consular section at the US Embassy have been canceled throughout the day due to a power outage.

In a tweet, the embassy apologized to those affected, with an assurance that their appointments will be rescheduled to a later date.

“Due to a power outage, all appointments with the consular section at U.S. Embassy Nairobi on March 2, 2020, are canceled. The Embassy will contact applicants to reschedule canceled appointments. We sincerely regret the inconvenience,” the Embassy tweeted.

The message got Kenyans wondering why there was a power issue at the Embassy.

Here are the some views of Kenyans on Twitter:

@KenyaPower_Care at least you have been consistent with power outages. I thought only citizens suffer your lack of good service but even Embassies are victims. #SwitchOffKPLC https://t.co/UgJ9mby7xZ — Thomas Perez Munyao (@perezmunyao) March 2, 2020

Kenya Power is so daring. Yaani, they can cut off power from @USEmbassyKenya just like “nothing ever happened.” 😊. They should extend this to @StateHouseKenya as an equaliser of what is “on the ground”… https://t.co/4gbvIKUIO8 — juma G. 🇰🇪 (@jumaf3) March 2, 2020

Have you paid your bill?

Do you know anyone at Kenya Power? 😂😂😂😂😂😂 It’s just monkey business for them, Anyways welcome to #SwitchOffKPLC . https://t.co/zExkocwt0Q — Kimani (@theNjiiris) March 2, 2020

Once in a while we have a flicker of hope for this country then .@KenyaPower arrives and temeriously switches it off. Boom! pic.twitter.com/j4eqYxF0k8 — Sir Alex Matere (@SirAlexMatere) March 2, 2020