US Ambassador excites Kenyans with witty Swahili description of corruption

By Hilary Kimuyu June 10th, 2019 2 min read

US Ambassador to Kenya, Kyle McCarter has elicited very positive reactions from Kenyans on social media with his witty his Swahili description of corruption in the country.

This after the Ambassador described corruption in Kenya as ‘mbwa kubwa na nono’ (big fat dog).

McCarter and his wife are fluent Swahili speakers having worked in Kenya for more than 30 years.

The two are the founders of Each1Feed1International Charity in Tharaka Nithi which helps abandoned, abused and orphaned children and provides a medical clinic for those with HIV and Malaria.

What impressed Kenyans online was that McCarter threw in a few Sheng slang in his witty post.

The post attracted an interesting online debate with some users applauding him while others attempted to correct some of his sentences.

Still, he responded to everyone who had a genuine question, adding that he has friends who teach him Swahili for free.

