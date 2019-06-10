US Ambassador excites Kenyans with witty Swahili description of corruption

US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter during press briefings held at the US embassy, Nairobi on May 2, 2019. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

US Ambassador to Kenya, Kyle McCarter has elicited very positive reactions from Kenyans on social media with his witty his Swahili description of corruption in the country.

This after the Ambassador described corruption in Kenya as ‘mbwa kubwa na nono’ (big fat dog).

McCarter and his wife are fluent Swahili speakers having worked in Kenya for more than 30 years.

The two are the founders of Each1Feed1International Charity in Tharaka Nithi which helps abandoned, abused and orphaned children and provides a medical clinic for those with HIV and Malaria.

What impressed Kenyans online was that McCarter threw in a few Sheng slang in his witty post.

Corruption-ni Kama mbwa kubwa na nono. Anakuja Kwa Boma lako kila siku, anaingia ndani ya ghala lako na kukula chakula chako. Unampapasa kisha anaenda kwa boma nyingine. Na wananchi wanashangaa kwa nini wako na njaa. Lakini kama Thievery, mbwa huyo angekuwa Mg’ondi, mngemfukuza! pic.twitter.com/B6ovTn7hmB — Ambassador Kyle McCarter (@USAmbKenya) June 9, 2019

The post attracted an interesting online debate with some users applauding him while others attempted to correct some of his sentences.

Still, he responded to everyone who had a genuine question, adding that he has friends who teach him Swahili for free.

Ndugu Balozi, nina uhakika umeandikiwa au umebadili kupitia Google, hatahivyo si vibaya. Ila ilivyo sahihi, Mbwa mkubwa wala sio mbwa kubwa. Jibwa ndio kubwa. Samahani ila lazima urekebishwe kwa matumizi bora ya lugha na isiwe bora lugha. Kumradhi. — Ali ‘Mwamvita’ Manzu (@Ali_Manzu) June 9, 2019

Haha dunno why I read this with a mzungu accent. Point taken! — Mik£ (@MakauVibe) June 9, 2019

Honest, truthful, direct, Frank and brutally forthright Bwana Balozi… — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) June 9, 2019

The way you express yourself is pure class, Balozi. May you never step on water after you wear warm socks this cold season. — what’s beef? (@Bobo_Samantha) June 9, 2019

This man Knows how to poke the corrupt elites and pretty soon they’ll start getting uncomfortable with him..good work Balozi — myk angaya (@MykAngaya) June 9, 2019

I love this man no sugarcoating straight to the point may God protect you balozi — Abdirisan Göõñër (@Abdirisan08) June 9, 2019

Way to go. This message will change many lives in Kenya #StopTheThieves — Caroline Kere (@carolinekere) June 9, 2019

This sounds like a concerned kenyan who is interested and feeling the pain of corruption, congratulation Bwana ambassador Thievery must be fought tooth and nail 🎀 — Frank Mtetezi 🇰🇪♐ (@FrankMtetezi) June 9, 2019

Precise. Huyo mbwa lazima auwawe.Thank you Mr. Ambassador for your very clear message on corruption which is draining our country. No sector is spared by this dog including budget ya watoto mayatima. — susan otuoma (@sotuoma) June 9, 2019