US Ambassador lands himself in trouble for condemning corruption in Kenya

By Hilary Kimuyu September 30th, 2019 2 min read

The United States Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter on Sunday evoked the anger of a section of Kenyans online over his tweet condemning corruption in the country.

In a tweet, Ambassador McCarter said the government’s next move in the war against graft should be to go for the big fish.

McCarter wrote the tweet after attending an integrity walk organized by Transparency International, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Judiciary.

“Stood with courageous friends #TIKenya vs Thievery that is depriving the wananchi of the deserved prosperity of the big 4. We must say NO to thievery. @USAMarafiki is boldly engaging to defeat this cancer of Thievery. The big fish must be caught,” McCarter tweeted.

But his tweet didn’t go down well with some Kenyans on Twitter who asked him to explain what the US has done to help Kenya fight the vice while others accused him of dining with the so-called big fish.

This is how his back and forth with a section of Kenyans online went:

