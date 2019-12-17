UPDATE: NTSA says Modern Coast buses still suspended

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has denied reports that it has lifted suspension on Modern Coast Bus Company operations.

In a tweet, NTSA has said that the suspension is still in place.

“This is to notify members of the public that the suspension of Modern Coast Express has not been lifted,” NTSA said.

Update : Modern Coast Suspension This is to notify members of the public that the suspension of Modern Coast Express has not been lifted. — NTSA KENYA (@ntsa_kenya) December 17, 2019

NTSA Head of Communication, Dido Guyatu, also clarified to Nairobi News that the suspension has not been lifted.

Their statement came just hours after the bus company claimed that NTSA had lifted the suspension and that they were due to resume operations from 1pm today.

NTSA suspended the license of Modern Coast following an accident involving two of their buses on Mombasa-Nairobi highway on December 12, 2019.

The accident that happened at 2:40am left seven people dead and 60 others injured after the two buses collided in Kiongwani in Makueni County.

One of the buses in the accident was heading to Mombasa from Malaba while the other one was travelling from Mombasa to Nairobi.

INSPECTION

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Modern Coast Bus Company had announced that their vehicles have been inspected by NTSA and have been given the green light to resume operations.

“Modern Coast Express Limited. This is a further update to the statement issued on 17.12.2019. We are pleased to inform all our passengers that we have received permission from NTSA to resume normal scheduled bus services from 1.00 pm today the 17.12.2019,” the company tweeted.

The company also said that 46 of their buses have been inspected at the various inspection centres across the country by NTSA whilst the rest of the fleet is awaiting inspection.

The bus company also apologised to all affected passengers who were not able to travel between the December 12, 2019 and December 16, 2019.