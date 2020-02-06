UoN ranked among world’s top varsities

The University of Nairobi (UoN), is the only institution of higher learning in Kenya that has made it in The World University Rankings 2020.

UoN is ranked at position 801 globally and 20th in Africa in the list.

University of Cape Town (South Africa) is the best-rated institution in the continent, but is ranked 136th globally.

Twenty Egyptian universities and 10 South African institutions have made the cut while Algeria has 8, Tunisia 6, Nigeria 4 and Morocco 3.

In East Africa, Kenya’s neighbours Tanzania and Uganda are both represented by one institution each.

The prestigious Makerere University (Uganda) ranks higher than UoN at position 11 in Africa and 601 globally.

Tanzania’s University of Dar es Salaam is ranked at position 29 in the continent but does not make the top 1,000 institutions in the world.

The list of the best universities in the world is dominated by the US and UK who have 10 institutions in the world.

No institution from any other country – apart fro US and UK – made it into the top 10 global rankings.

The report authored by London based education magazine Times Higher Education uses Learning Environment (30%), Research (30%), Citations (30%), International Outlook (7.5%) and Industry Income (2.5%) as its key criteria for the rankings.

Top 10 universities in Africa:

1. The University of Cape Town (South Africa)

2. University of Witwatersrand (South Africa)

3. Stellenbosch University (South Africa)

4. Aswan University (Egypt)

5. Covenant University (Nigeria)

6. University of KwaZulu-Natal (South Africa)

7. Mansoura University (Egypt)

8. University of Ibadan (Nigeria)

9. North-West University (South Africa)

10. Suez Canal University (Egypt).

Top 10 universities in the world:

1. The University of Oxford (UK)

2. California Institute of Technology (US)

3. The University of Cambridge (UK)

4. Stanford University (US)

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology- MIT (US)

6. Princeton University (US)

7. Harvard University (US)

8. Yale University (US)

9. University of Chicago (US)

10. Imperial College of London (UK)