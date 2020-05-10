United Nation recognizes Babu Owino’s online classes

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been recognised by the United Nations and the Voice of America (VOA) for teaching students online amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ODM legislator has been taking the 2020 KCPE candidates through revision lessons. He started with mathematics and on Friday he taught Chemistry.

DEEP KNOWLEDGE

On both occasions the first-term MP has surprised Kenyans with his skills and deep knowledge of the two subjects.

A story done by Voice of America about Babu’s online teaching was posted on the United Nation Swahili website.

On Friday the MP went live on his Facebook page at 2pm, tackled organic Chemistry while explaining the formation of various compounds on the board to the amusement of his followers.

In the 60-minute lesson, the ODM legislator tackled types homologous series in organic chemistry such as Alkanes, Alkenes and Alkynes, the periodic table before concluding with Isomers.

ONLINE CLASS

During his first online class, the First Class Honours degree holder in Actuarial Science, tackled questions in differentiation, a topic that is usually difficult for many students.

He then proceeded to tackle other topics such as calculus, integration and trigonometry.

According to UN agency report released by UNICEF, recently more than 127 million pre-primary, primary and secondary school children in East and South Africa, who were supposed to return to school this week, are still home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to UNICEF, the situation requires everyone to participate in their own way to ensure that these students continue to receive education at home until schools are open.