Ukur Yattani: From Uhuru’s ‘list of shame’ to plum cabinet portfolio

In 2015 while he was the governor of Marsabit County Ukur Yattani was named in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s infamous list of shame.

In the list that President Kenyatta handed to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro after the State of the Nation address in Parliament on March 26, 2015, Yattani was accused of abusing his office in purchase of motor vehicles for his government; implementing a fencing project; manipulation of the county budget, mismanagement and general corruption.

INFAMOUS LIST

“I hereby direct that all officials of the national and county governments that are adversely mentioned in this report, whether you are a cabinet secretary, principal secretary, or chief executive of a state institution, to immediately step aside pending conclusion of the investigations of the allegations against them. I expect the other arms of government, namely the legislature and judiciary, to do the same,” said President Kenyatta back in 2015.

Yattani was among 12 governors who were named in that infamous list, although no cases were brought against them.

NEW JOB

Well, times have really changed for Yattani who was on Wednesday named as the acting National Treasury Cabinet Secretary.

Yattani, an economist by training, will also remain at the helm of the Labour and Social Protection Ministry.

Coincidentally, his predecessor Henry Rotich was hounded out of office on Tuesday to face charges of corruption in the Arror and Kimwarer multi-billion shilling dams scandal.