Uhuru’s dating tip to Kenyan men: ‘Vijana tongozeni pole pole’ – VIDEO

President Uhuru Kenyatta has offered some useful dating tips to Kenyan men on how to seduce women.

The president spoke on Wednesday while officially commissioning the JKIA-Westlands Expressway, adding that there was no need to disrespect women.

“Wazee waheshimu akina mama… sio kwenda na kukosea mwanamke heshima… wewe enda umtongoze polepole… ukibahatika, sawa… ukikosa tafuta mwingine. (Men, please respect women, don’t go disrespecting them. Go and seduce them with respect, if you are lucky, well and good, if not, look for another one,” said the head of state.

These comments drew laughter from the crowd at the function.

The President also added that respectfully seducing a woman also helps eradicate tribalism.

At the same function, the head of state reiterated that he was not keen on extending his term of office beyond 2022.