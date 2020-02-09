Uhuru tours Nyayo Stadium to inspect preparations for Moi’s funeral service

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday made a surprise visit to the Nyayo National Stadium to inspect the ongoing preparations for the funeral service of the late retired President Daniel arap Moi.

The president was accompanied by Chief of Defence Forces Gen Samson Mwathethe during the inspection of preparations for Moi’s memorial service which will be held on Tuesday.

Moi will be given a military sendoff having been the President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed forces for 24 years.

VIEWING OF BODY

On Saturday morning, President Kenyatta, who eulogized Mzee Moi as a great son of Kenya and a champion of Pan-Africanism, led the nation in viewing the body of the late president at Parliament buildings.

Moi’s body will lie in state at Parliament building for public viewing until Monday evening.

His remains will be interred at his Kabarak home beside his late wife, Lena Moi on Wednesday.