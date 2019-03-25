Uhuru extends term of the Building Bridges Initiative

The famous handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga at Harambee House on March 9, 2018 which gave birth to the Building Bridges Initiative. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the term of the Building Bridges Initiative team by five more months.

The team, which was formed following President Kenyatta’s famous handshake with ODM leader Raila Odinga on March 9, 2018, was given one year to submit its proposals to the president on how to tackle negative ethnicity, corruption, divisive politics and other challenges facing the nation.

The team’s one-year-term was to end in May, but now it has until October 23 to present its report to President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

The 14-member task force was gazetted in May last year shortly after the famous handshake which brought to an end the animosity between the president and the opposition leader.

The team was mandated to conduct consultations with citizens, religious leaders, cultural leaders, the private sector and experts at both county and national levels.

THE TASK FORCE

The task force is expected to table a report on policy and administrative reform proposals as well as implementation modalities for each identified area.

The team is chaired by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji, who is deputized by Adams Oloo.

Other members are Agnes Kavindu, Senator Amos Wako, Florence Omose, Saeed Mwanguni, James Matundura, Major John Seii, Bishop Lawi Imathiu, Maison Leshomo, Morompi ole Ronkai, Prof Bishop Peter Njenga, Rose Moseu and Archbishop Zecheus Okot.

The task-force has visited Nairobi, Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Isiolo and Marsabit , Samburu, Laikipia, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Baringo, Bomet, Nyandarua, Nakuru, Narok, Kajiado, Vihiga, Kakamega and Busia counties.

This week, it is expected to visit Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii and Nyamira counties. Public hearings in Migori will be held on Tuesday followed by Homa Bay on March 27, Kisii on March 28 and Nyamira on March 29.