Uhuru now wants his son to marry Tanzanian wife – VIDEO

President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared that he will soon send his son (read Muhoho Kenyatta) to Tanzania to try his luck in marriage.

President Kenyatta made the faltering remarks at President John Pombe Magufuli’s home village of Chato during his two-day private visit to Tanzania.

“Ata kijana wangu nitamwambia akuje atembe tembe huku, labda anaweza bahatika hata yeye,” said President Kenyatta who was visiting Tanzania at the invitation of President Magufuli.

The Kenyan head of state also expressed his gratitude to Tanzanians for their warmth and hospitality during his visit.

FRIENDSHIP

Lakini nimefurahi sana kwa vile mumetupokea kwa roho safi, roho ya furaha. Nani ile furaha sisi pia tuko nayo kwa kuwa kati yenu, na tutaendelea sasa kutembea tembea huko tuone dunia yenu vile imekaa,”he said.

On Saturday President Magufuli of Tanzania sealed their newfound friendship with Uhuru with by gifting him with four peacocks that will be delivered to Kenya soon.

The Tanzanian head of state on his part said he was deeply touched by President Kenyatta’s kind gesture of visiting his father’s grave as well as finding time to visit his ailing mother Suzana Magufuli at her home in Chato.