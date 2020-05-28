Uhuru reveals how his son broke curfew rules to go out with girlfriend – VIDEO

President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed how he scolded one of his son’s for breaking the Covid-19 protocols that his own government has set.

In an exclusive interview with the Editorial Director at the Nation Media Group (NMG) Mutuma Mathiu, the President narrated how the son sneaked out while in Mombasa where he has been living with his grandmother after they were caught up in the government imposed lockdown.

He said that he lost his cool when the son tried to defend himself despite putting the lives of other family members at risk.

“I have a young son, who is not small, but a young man who happened to be travelling to Mombasa with his mother when all this was happening and were caught out in Mombasa, they are still there. So he decided to go out one day and I asked him, you have gone out, you had your fun and enjoyed yourself, and now you have come back and you are with your grandmother. Your grandmother is 80 plus. If anything happens to her because of what you have done, how will you live with yourself because of one day of going to see your girlfriend or what?” the President revealed during the interview.

He revealed that his family, including his son, wife and mother got contained in Mombasa after the government announced a movement restriction from Mombasa to Nairobi and vice versa.

In the interview the president said everyone, regardless of who, they are must follow the set guidelines.

He said that the war against the Covid-19 pandemic required joint efforts and personal responsibility to win.

“This shall be a factor of personal responsibility. We have seen a surge in this disease and Germany is a good example,” he added.

His remarks comes as the government is contemplating opening the economy as the country cannot sustain a prolonged lockdown.

In a recent announcement, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Covid-19 may not be going away any time soon, meaning that people must learn to live with it.

WHO also said for countries to reopen, there must have been no reported case of the disease or death for 14 days, suggesting “rapid finding, testing and isolation of cases” to prevent the spread.

In Kenya, a nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew is still in place with cessation of movement imposed on Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale and Mandera counties.

There is also a lockdown of Eastleigh estate in Nairobi and the Old Town area in Mombasa.