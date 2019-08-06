Uhuru reveals First Family’s Jamaican ‘connection’, but KOT ain’t buying it – VIDEO

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s fondness for Jamaica appears to run deeper than just his love for Bob Marley’s reggae songs.

This after the Kenyan head of State revealed that he has family relations in the Caribbean nation.

Speaking on arrival in Kingston, President Kenyatta said his government was ready to deepen relations between the two countries through development of policies and programmes.

He then said that Kenya is among the countries where Jamaicans living in the diaspora can be found. Among these, he said, is his wife’s brothers mother, who comes from Jamaica.

“We did indeed affirm the Prime Minister was telling me that the Jamaican diaspora is everywhere in almost every country, so he was wondering about the possibility of whether there is a Jamaican diaspora in Kenya, and I told him yes, I can confirm even the fact that my wife’s brother’s mother comes from Jamaica,” said President Kenyatta.

“And we need to work and see how we can deepen our people to people relations as we also take advantage of our diaspora. One sure way of ensuring that we deepen the partnership between our two countries, is to encourage greater economic partnerships,” he added.

Kenyans on Twitter, as expected, had something to say about Mr Kenyatta’s revelation, which they appeared not to believe.

ONLINE REACTIONS

“Amepeleka ukenya huko ndugu ya baba ya mama bla bla,” said @Ngomz.

“This must have been during the joint meeting,” stated @KevinBett.

“It’s a wrap guys. Puff puff pass,” wrote @WWakiri.

“This is Jamaican influence,” suggested @kimani.

Others could not understand what he meant.

“What’s he saying?” asked @olepaps

“Has he tested the thing? I can’t understand him,” asked @KiokoKing.

“What does this mean? Is Uhuru’s mother in-law from Jamaica!” commented @calvingisore.

“Si angesema mother-In-Law…… ama it’s a hlaf-brother/Step? Sielewi,” said @BeverlyMungai.

President Kenyatta arrived in Jamaica on Monday on the invitation of Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The two leaders are expected to discuss opportunities for enhanced bilateral relations between Kenya and Jamaica.

President Kenyatta is also expected to visit the museum of iconic reggae singer Bob Marley and the shrine of Jamaican-born Pan-African reggae artist Marcus Mosiah Garvey.