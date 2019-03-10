Here are the special messages from Uhuru, Raila on Ethiopian air tragedy





President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have sent their messages of sympathy to the people of Ethiopia and all those affected by Sunday’s air crash involving an Ethiopia Airlines plane.

According to the authorities, all the 149 passengers aboard the plane are feared dead after the Boeing 737 plane came down moments after take-off at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa.

“We are saddened by the news of an Ethiopian Airlines passenger aircraft that is reported to have crashed six minutes after takeoff en route to Kenya. My prayers go to all the families and associates of those on board,” President Kenyatta wrote.

Mr Odinga has similarly condoled with the families of the victims.

My deeply felt condolences to the people of Ethiopia following the crash of the Ethiopian Airlines plane. My prayers are with the families and relatives of victims. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) March 10, 2019

The cause of this accident is yet to be made public even after the airlines revealed that rescue operations are ongoing.

The airline said the plane was a Boeing 737 800 Max, the same model aircraft involved in the Indonesian Lion Air crash in October in which the plane plunged into the sea shortly after takeoff, 190 people were killed.