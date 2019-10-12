Uhuru phones Eliud Kipchoge ahead of big race

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday called Eliud Kipchoge ahead of his much anticipated INEOS 1:59 Challange race today morning. The race will kick off at 9.15am Kenyan time.

In a short video that was posted on State House social media pages, President Kenyatta is heard wishing Kipchoge all the best. He reminded Kipchoge of the 46 Million who were behind him.

“President Kenyatta today made a phone call to Kipchoge and wished him success in tomorrow’s #INEOS159 challenge. He assured the elite runner of the entire country’s backing as he sets out to make history as the first human being to run a full marathon in under two hours,” read a statement from State House.

MY FRIEND

In the call, Mr Kenyatta’s told Kipchoge: “I am feeling confident; you are in our prayers. My friend I just wanted to pass that message on to you. We are praying for you that you will be successful, but for us it is not the success, it is the effort that you put in and effort for humanity my brother.”

He went on: “May God bless you and continue protecting you and give you all the strength and courage you need tomorrow and remember you have 46 million of us behind you. Nitakupigia ukimaliza. Mungu akubariki ndugu yangu (I’ll call you when you’ve completed the race. May God bless you, my brother).”

Kipchoge will be attempting to clock the the line in under two hours in the 42km race dubbed INEOS 1:59 challenge.

On Thursday while addressing the media in Vienna said he was happy.

“I feel well. I am happy with the course and I am waiting for Saturday. Let us not say anything negative but hope that all will be well,” he said.