Uhuru pays part of rugby coach’s medical bill





President Uhuru Kenyatta has contributed Sh1 million towards the medical bill of former rugby player and coach Benjamin Ayimba.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja confirmed the move.

It comes two days after the family of the ailing coach, considered among the most successful with the national team, appealed for financial help to clear his rising medical bill after he was admitted at Avenue Healthcare Hospital.

Reports indicate he has contracted cerebral malaria and has since been transferred to the Kenyatta National Hospital for specialized care.

Family spokesman Oscar Osir however said that Ayimba’s hospital bill currently standing at Sh2.3 million will have to be cleared before the former Kenya 15s and Kenya Sevens international is formally transferred.

Well-wishers can send their contributions through paybill number 8021673 under Account Name: Benjamin Otieno Ayimba Medical.

Osir said Ayimba, who was re-admitted at Avenue Healthcare Hospital three weeks ago, was moved to the High Dependency Unit (HDU) a week ago suffering from cerebral malaria.

“He was admitted for the first time in January but it appears that the case recurred,” said Osir, adding that the illness has depleted Ayimba’s insurance cover and the family was appealing for help.

“His admission at Kenyatta National Hospital will require funds. The family thought they would manage the bills but they have been unable to,” said Osir.

“I told them Ayimba is a public figure and they shouldn’t keep quiet when they are facing challenges.”

Ayimba captained the national 15s and Kenya Sevens teams. He is arguably the most successful sevens coach, having guided Kenya to victory in the 2016 Singapore Sevens, for their maiden World Rugby Sevens Series leg title.

Ayimba was in June last year appointed technical director for the newly formed Kenya Rugby League (KRL).