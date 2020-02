Uhuru narrates hilarious incident when he was subjected to Moi’s wrath – VIDEO

President Uhuru Kenyatta recalled one incident when he was subjected to the rage of the late former President Daniel arap Moi, which he says only male politicians who were under his wing felt from time to time.

President Kenyatta left mourners at Mzee Moi’s home in Kabarak in stitches as he narrated how he had to go under the radar for more than a week to allow Moi to calm down.

It all had to do with something that he had done that made Mzee Moi call him at 5am in the morning.

Knowing that he was in trouble, Mr Kenyatta asked his wife Margret Kenyatta to answer the phone call.

“Nimeweza kusoma siasa kutoks kwa professor, mwalimu namba moja wa siasa za hili taifa letu la Kenya. Na pia nimeweza kupata ukali wa Mzee… sio kama Sally hapa anasema eti hakuwa anapigia wamama kelele. Sisi ndio tunajua kelele za Mzee Moi ni nini. Tunaielewa,” President Kenyatta narrated.

“Kuna siku moja alipiga simu… unajua zake zilikuwa za asubuhi saa kumi na moja… na mimi nilikuwa najua kwa sababu kulikuwa kitu nilikuwa nimefanya hiyo siku ingine. Nikajuwa hii simu iko na taabu. Nikaambia mama wewe chukua hiyo, mimi najua wewe utakuwa sawa. Akamuuliza ‘ako wapi’ mama akasema ‘hayuko karibu'”, President Kenyatta recounted.

But a determined Moi called again after 10 minutes and this time Mrs Kenyatta refused to be the one to answer the phone.

“… nikasema basi wacha nichukue, akauliza ‘ulikuwa wapi’, nikasema ‘nilikuwa naoga najitayarisha’. Wacha moto uwake simu ikapigwa chini paa, nikaachwa nimeshikilia namna hii,” he went on

But Moi wasn’t done with him yet. He called back 10 minutes later breathing fire. Even as Kenyatta apologised profusely for his transgressions, Moi ordered him to come over to Nakuru with one hour.

But know how much the president was mad with him, he decided not to present himself before the president but instead went under the radar for some time until the heat cooled down.