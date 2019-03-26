Uhuru meets Ruto as DP’s impeachment looms large

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Deputy President William Ruto at State House in Nairobi on March 13, 2019, when they hosted French President Emmanuel Macron. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

By David Kwalimwa

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday visited and held talks with Deputy President William Ruto at the latter’s official office in Nairobi.

From all indications it appears the president met his deputy to reassure him of his backing even as a section of opposition politicians made know their intentions to sponsor an impeachment motion against the DP in Parliament.

President Kenyatta also appears to have keen on letting the whole world know about the meeting.

“The DP can also be removed for gross misconduct. The threshold for the removal of Deputy President on constitutional grounds is much lower than going through a criminal trial or prosecution,” Siaya Senator James Orengo said at a political rally in his backyard.

These comments have attracted a sharp reaction from the political divide aligned to the deputy president.