Uhuru meets Ruto as DP’s impeachment looms large

March 26th, 2019 1 min read

By David Kwalimwa

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday visited and held talks with Deputy President William Ruto at the latter’s official office in Nairobi.

From all indications it appears the president met his deputy to reassure him of his backing even as a section of opposition politicians made know their intentions to sponsor an impeachment motion against the DP in Parliament.

President Kenyatta also appears to have keen on letting the whole world know about the meeting.

“The DP can also be removed for gross misconduct. The threshold for the removal of Deputy President on constitutional grounds is much lower than going through a criminal trial or prosecution,” Siaya Senator James Orengo said at a political rally in his backyard.

These comments have attracted a sharp reaction from the political divide aligned to the deputy president.

About the author

David Kwalimwa

David Kwalimwa is a journalist with a great bias for sporting events and current affairs. He studied Information Technology at Kampala International University. He’s experience in journalism includes covering Kenya’s General Elections in 2013 and 2017, two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, the FIVB Grand Prix in Mexico and Croatia, and Women’s Volleyball World Cup. View all posts

