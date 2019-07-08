Revealed: How Uhuru, Magufuli agreed to ‘fix’ Kenya-Tanzania match

President John Pombe Magufuli has sensationally revealed the ‘real’ reason why President Uhuru Kenyatta traveled to Tanzania last week during a two-day trip that also took him to his host’s home in Chato.

According to President Magufuli, President Kenyatta sought him because he had broken a ‘secret’ pact which the two leaders struck at an undisclosed date.

Surprisingly, the said pact had nothing to do with politics.

Apparently, the two heads of states, according to Magufuli, had agreed that Harambee Stars and Taifa Stars would draw 2-2 at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, but President Kenyatta reneged on that agreement and ‘allowed’ Harambee Stars to beat Taifa Stars 3-2.

UHURU’S APOLOGY

“Alisikia niko Chato akaamua aje anifate huku huku. Nikaanza kufikiria hii ni mbinu moja wapo ya kuja kuniomba msamaha kwa sababu walitufunga mabao matatu kwa mbili,” Magufuli said.

“Kwa sababu tulikubaliana tufunge mawili kwa mawili. Tulipofunga mawili sisi tulitulia, yeye akaongeza la tatu kwa hivyo nikajua hii wacha ni msumbiri atakuja kuomba msamaha,” he further explained.

President Magufuli however said that President Kenyatta needed not apologise after all, since Senegal had already avenged that bitter loss on their behalf, by beating Harambee Stars 3-0 in their last group match against the West Africans.

During the two-day visit, President Kenyatta was also gifted with four peacocks that will be delivered to Kenya.

XENOPHOBIC REMARKS

And to seal their new found friendship, President Kenyatta reciprocated by stating that he would soon send his son, Muhoho Kenyatta, to Tanzania to try his luck in marriage.

Just days before President Kenyatta visited Tanzania, some highly inflammatory remarks by Starehe MP Charles Njagua aka Jaguar had sparked diplomatic tension between the two countries.

The MP, who has since been arrested and arraigned in court, was captured on camera threatening to flush out foreign businessmen in his constituency and have been forcefully thrown out of the country.

His statement were perceived to be ‘xenophobic’ Tanzania, where one Member of Parliament threatened to retaliate if his countrymen were subjected to ill treatment in Kenya.