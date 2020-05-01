Uhuru: Kenyan men should stay home, know their wives better

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked Kenyan men to utilise this time of the coronavirus pandemic to stay at home and get to know their wives better.

Speaking during Labour Day celebration at State Houseon Friday, Kenyatta urged Kenyans to not only focus on the negatives but also see the positive opportunities this period is offering, especially to families.

After the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, the government directed Kenyans to stay at home and avoid public gatherings and meetings to avert getting infected.

“Tukae nyumbani najuwa ni ngumu sio rahisi, lakini hii ni nafasi tena ya kujuana na Mabibi zetu na watoto wetu tukiwa manyumbani,” the president said.

Kenyatta went on: “Let us not always look at the negatives, kuna opportunities ya kujuana sasa tena na ni mema mengi yanaweza kutokana kutokana na kujuwana zaidi.”

The Head of State also announced that he was set to meet with different leaders and that he will soon issue a directive on how the economy can be revived gradually.

However, until then he told Kenyan that it is important for them to adhere to the measures issued by the ministry of health to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

As of Friday, May 1, confirmed coronavirus in the country stood at 396.