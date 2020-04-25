Uhuru extends travel ban, curfew by 21 more days

President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the dusk to dawn curfew and cessation of movements into and of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties for further 21 days.

The head of state said that the measures have helped the country avoid the projected number of infections where it had earlier been estimated that by the end of April there would be close to 10,000 coronavirus cases in the country.

“The National Security Council has sanctioned the following additional measures to protect lives and to protect our future: The cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi and the counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa that are currently enforced shall be extended for a further containment of 21 days,” President Kenyatta said.

He added: “That the nationwide dusk to dawn curfew that is currently enforced shall also be extended for a further 21 days. And to ensure that porous borders and security threats to do compromise our response to this pandemic the security services will upgrade their alert and response measures in every border area.”

President Kenyatta noted with concern the escalating numbers of infections in four counties, namely, Mandera, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa.

He warned that if the trend counties, more stringent measures will be effected in the mentioned counties.

“Additionally, the counties of Mandera, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa have registered through their governors an increase in cases of infections. And today we say if this worrying trend does not reverse more stringent measures will be taken,” President Kenyatta explained.