Uhuru declares national mourning in honour of Mzee Moi

President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared an indefinite period of national mourning following the death of the Kenya’s retired President Daniel arap Moi.

The retired president died at the Nairobi Hospital early on Tuesday morning in the presence of his family, according to a in a Presidential Proclamation issued by President Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta said the country will observe a period of national mourning from Tuesday until the day of Moi’s funeral, which has not been set.

The president has also ordered that the Kenyan flag be flown at half-mast “as an expression of public sorrow” from Tuesday until sunset on the day of Mr Moi’s burial.

“That as an expression of public sorrow the Flag of the Republic of Kenya shall be flown at half-mast at State House, State Lodges, all Public Buildings and Public Grounds, all Military Bases, Posts and Stations, on all Naval Vessels of the Republic of Kenya, and however elsewhere throughout the Republic of Kenya; from dawn on 4th February, 2020 Until sunset on the day of the Burial,” the Presidential Proclamation read in part.

The national flag shall also be flown at half-mast for the same length of time at all High Commissions, Embassies, Consulates, Diplomatic Offices and other facilities of the Republic of Kenya abroad. President Kenyatta said that Mr Moi will be accorded a state funeral, with all appropriate civilian and full military honours being observed.

The late Moi was the longest serving president in Kenyan history and rose to power in 1978 upon the death of Kenya’s first President Jomo Kenyatta.

Moi was president of Kenya for 24 years before handing over to former president Mwai Kibaki in 2002.