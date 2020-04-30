Uhuru appoints new military chief as Gen Mwathethe retires

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday promoted Vice Chief of Defence forces (CDF) lieutenant General Robert Kibochi to the rank of general and appointed him the incoming CDF.

Kibochi will take over next month from outgoing CDF general Samson Mwathethe.

He will be deputised by Kenya Navy commander Franklin Levi Mghalu.

Lieutenant generals Walter Koipaton Raria and Francis Ongola will remain the Kenya Army and Air force commanders but with new deputies.

Raria will be deputised by major general Albert Kendagor after his deputy major general Thomas Chepkuto was moved to super pool on secondment to diplomatic service.

Ongola’s new deputy is will be brigadier John Omenda who was promoted to the rank of Major General.

Mr Kenyatta promoted his former ADC brigadier Peter Njiru to the rank of major general and appointed him the head of Kenya Military Academy in Lanet, Nakuru County.

Brigadier Rashid Mohammed Elmi was promoted to the rank of major general and appointed the senior directing staff of KAF at the National Defense College.

He replaced major general Mohammed Badi who president Kenyatta appointed as the director general of the Nairobi Metropolitan Service.

Brigadier Jimson Mutai was promoted to the rank of major general and appointed as the Kenya Navy commander to replace Lit. Gen Mghalu. Mutai’s deputy will be Colonel Lawrence Gituma who rose to the rank of brigadier.

Brigadier William Karisa Shume was promoted to major general and appointed as the commanding officer in charge of border security command.

Deputy officer in charge of training and ordination at KDF Brigadier Godfrey Auma Buluma is the new commandant of the Defence Forces Memorial Hospital.

His peer Joakim Mwamburi will be in charge of the infantry school in Isiolo County.

Colonel Maroa Gati will be in charge of the Recruits Training School in Eldoret after promotion to the rank of brigadier.

There were no changes at the directorate of military intelligence headed by major general Said Mohammed Farah.