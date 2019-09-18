Uhuru anoints Mariga for Kibra contest – PHOTOS

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President Dr William Ruto today at State House, Nairobi met Jubilee Party candidate for the forthcoming Kibra Constituency by-election Macdonald Mariga.

In a brief state to newsrooms, PSCU said the President wished Mr Mariga, who was accompanied by Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju, success in the contest and assured him of his full backing.

Other leaders present were National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and Jubilee Party Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali, among others.

This meeting provides a boost for the retired football star whose candidature has faced a myriad challenges in recent times.

He has thrice been blocked from contesting in the by election but still come out victorious.

Mariga is also a perceived ally of Dr Ruto’s Tanga Tanga wing of the Jubilee Party, and several lawmakers within the Jubilee party including Moses Kuria, Maina Kamanda, Ngunjiri Wambugu, and Irungu Kang’ata have openly said they would not back his candidature.

ODM’s Imran Okoth, ANC’s Eluid Owalo and Ford-Kenya’s Khamisi are Mariga’s fiercest challengers.