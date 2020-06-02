Uhuru and Raila’s ‘night out’ on Nairobi’s deserted streets – VIDEO

An undated video captured on CCTV showing President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga inspecting a deserted Kenyatta Avenue by night is making its rounds on social media.

In the video, President Kenyatta, who is driving Mr Odinga, both seated in the front seat, arrive at Kenyatta Avenue and get out of the vehicle, closely followed by plainclothes security personnel.

TIGHT SECURITY

From a distance, armed uniform officers are seen keeping a close eye on the two leaders.

Several vehicles in the president’s entourage then come into view.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/StMzzefeUNk

The two leaders then walk towards one of the pavements to look at what seems to be an ongoing project.

BEST OF FRIENDS

Moments later, the two leaders start walking away from the camera with the fleet of vehicles trailing them.

Nairobi News could not authoritatively establish when the video was taken, but it may have been on the night of June 1, 2020 after the Madaraka Day celebrations.

This is the latest glimpse of the newfound friendship that the two leaders have been enjoying since their famous handshake of March 9, 2019.