Uganda army arrests former Security Minister

The Army and Police in Uganda have arrested a former Minister of Security and his two sons days after he announced his intention to challenge President Yoweri Museveni in the country’s presidential elections slated for 2021.

These arrests commenced on Friday when a joint team of military and police operatives raided Lt General Henry Tumukunde’s office in Kampala.

They reportedly forced open the gate and accessed the premises where the General and his aides were. Tororo North Member of Parliament Annet Nyakecho, who was within the premises, was also arrested.

He has been in custody since and was joined by his two sons Phillip and Amanya who were picked up by operatives at their Kampala home on Saturday and reportedly detained at Jinja Road police station.

“The police came in and arrested them and took them to different police stations at about 1pm on Saturday. Family members have not been given a chance to access them and we do not know whether they will be produced in court,” the Ugandan media quoted a family member.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has suggested that General Tumukunde could be charged with treason while the rest face charges of obstructing arrest.

“We are following up (on) the matter and our team is examining their statements. They will be produced in court after the process. Among those arrested are 11 men and four women,” he explained.

Earlier this month, Tumukunde announced he will contest for the presidency.