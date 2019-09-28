Two shootings on Southern Bypass have police puzzled

Police have launched investigations into a mysterious double shooting on Friday night that left two people dead and one in critical condition.

On Friday night, police on patrol rushed to Southern Bypass after they heard gun shots only to find two people dead inside a bullet riddled vehicle.

A police statement that was filed at Langata Police Station said the two unidentified men were found inside a silver Toyota Fielder with gunshot wounds.

As the officers scanned the crime scene, they again discovered another vehicle, a white Toyota Premio, about 500 meters from the scene with one injured man in critical condition from gunshot injuries.

The injured person was rushed to hospital as police try to pin together what might have transpired.

The deceased were taken to City Mortuary.