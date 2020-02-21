Tuju arrives in UK for specialised treatment

The plane carrying Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju landed in London on Thursday at 9.30pm, Kenyan time.

Tuju was flown to the UK for specialised treatment following orders by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He was driven to the airport on Thursday afternoon accompanied by Education CS George Magoha, Health CS Sicily Kariuki, and Sports CS Amina Mohamed.

Tuju and his doctor were received in London by Kenyan envoy to UK Manoah Esipisu. It is, however, not yet clear in which he has been admitted.

Tuju, a CS without a portfolio and a close friend of Uhuru, was involved in a grisly road accident last Wednesday along Nairobi –Nakuru highway en route to Kabarak for the funeral of the late President Daniel arap Moi.

Constant communication

The party, in a statement to the press through Communications Director Albert Memusi on Thursday, said Tuju’s family had arrived at the decision following consultations with the doctors, however, falling short of stating exactly where he was being flown to.

The statement further stated that Tuju had been moved from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to the general ward after his specialist observed tremendous improvement in his health over the past few days.

“The party is in close and constant communication with the family to monitor every progress made and will continue giving progress reports on his condition,” read the statement.

The police report indicates that the accident occurred when a matatu tried to overtake and got onto the lane where Tuju’s car was being driven, leading to a head-on collision.

Tuju was rushed to Kijabe Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery before being airlifted to Karen Hospital.

At the Karen Hospital, Tuju was sedated for days and only his family, close friends and top government officials were allowed to visit.