Tuesday declared public holiday ahead of Moi’s burial

The government has designated Tuesday February 11, 2020 as a public holiday in honour of former President the late Daniel arap Moi.

The Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, while addressing the press on Thursday, said that it allow his memorial service at Nyayo National Stadium.

“The Government wishes to notify the public that Tuesday, February 11 has been declared a national holiday in the honour of the late Mzee Daniel Arap Moi,” Kinyua said.

The family and the funeral committee have also agreed that there will be public viewing of the body at Parliament Buildings for three days – Saturday to Monday.

President Kenyatta is expected to view the body on Saturday.

A more elaborate announcement is expected tomorrow after a meeting of the committee with President Kenyatta, who is expected back from his US tour with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Mzee Moi will be buried on Wednesday February 12, 2020.