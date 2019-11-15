Treasury CS Ukur Yatani’s wife lands two govt jobs same day

Acting National Treasury CS Ukur Yatani’s wife, Gumato Ukur Yatani, has landed two state appointments.

Dr Gumato was on Friday appointed by Education CS George Magoha as the chairperson of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology Council where she will serve for a period of three years with effect from November 8, 2019.

She was also appointed by Industry Trade and Co-operatives CS Peter Munya as a member of the Taskforce on Standards and Quality Infrastructure Reforms in Kenya.

Both appointments were announced in a gazette notice on Friday.

In related development, the government’s knack for older people continued after President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Margaret Kamar as a Trustee of the National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya.

Kamar is the Uasin Gishu Senator.

PUBLIC UPROAR

The appointments come in the wake of public uproar following the appointments of persons whom they say are past the retirement age.

Last year, President Kenyatta had to defend himself after appointing 91-year-old former Vice President Moody Awori to be in charge of the Sports Fund.

In his defence, the Head of State claimed that the young people in Kenya were thieves who cannot be entrusted with public funds.

In October this year, Yatani appointed former Othaya Member of Parliament Mary Wambui to be the Chairperson of the National Employment Authority for three years.

This came as a shock to most Kenyans especially following the promise they had made if re-elected in the 2017 General Elections.

During the launch of their revised manifesto, the ruling coalition said it has prioritised youth employment and targets to have created at least 6.5 million jobs by 2022.