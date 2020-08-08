Trader Peter Cummings Thatia arrested for selling fake viagra





Detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday evening arrested a trader who was selling counterfeit medicine.

In a statement, the DCI said that Peter Cummings Thatia, 47, has been running a pharmacy in Hurlingham, Nairobi.

“Counterfeit Viagra Pro capsules, two polythene bags containing a white powdery substance, a capsule filler machine and advertising fliers were recovered,” the statement read in part.

The DCI further said that detectives impounded a vehicle of registration number KCK 442A- a Nissan Note- that the suspect had been using.

Thatia is currently in custody awaiting to be arraigned.

The DCI said that he will be arraigned for the offence of unlawfully manufacturing and selling counterfeit medicines contrary to The Anti-Counterfeit Act No. 13 of 2008.”