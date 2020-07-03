Tout in court for groping policewoman’s breasts, bum

A randy tout who allegedly grabbed a policewoman’s breasts in public along Racecourse Road in downtown Nairobi was charged with committing an indecent act with an adult.

Kenneth Gachie Kimaru, 27, was accused of intentionally touching the traffic cop’s buttocks and breasts against her will on June 27.

According to the prosecution, the officer of the rank of sergeant was performing her duties in police uniform when Kimaru allegedly approached her and “complimented” her for being well endowed before he allegedly grabbed her behind swiftly.

The officer attached to Kamukunji police station’s traffic department raised an alarm and a tout intervened but Kimaru allegedly brandished a knife and threatened him before taking off.

Her colleague attempted to pursue Kimaru after his colleague screamed for help but in vain.

Fortunately, the incident was captured on CCTV.

Kimaru works for Neema Sacco plying city- Kariobangi route. Police traced and arrested Kimaru with the assistance of Sacco’s management.

The suspect denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Steve Jalang’o of Makadara law courts.

He was freed on a Sh200,000 bond. The case will be mentioned on July 14.