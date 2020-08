Share this via PWA

Renowned University of Nairobi lecturer and sociologist Ken Ouko. PHOTO | COURTESY

Renowned University of Nairobi lecturer and sociologist Ken Ouko has died.

Dr Ouko died on Saturday morning following Covid 19 complications, University of Nairobi communications director John Orindi has confirmed.

Dr Ouko was specialised in the areas of deviance and family, gerontology and medical sociology.

He died at the Aga Khan University Hospital.

