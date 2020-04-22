Top 5 most followed Kenyan politicians on Twitter

Deputy President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga are the most popular politicians on Twitter, based on the number of followers they have.

But which other politicians make the cut?

1. William Ruto (2.9 followers) – The second most powerful politician in the country also happens to be the most popular person on Twitter, after President Kenyatta was bullied into deactivating his accounts sometime back. Dr Ruto has steadily built his base by gradually interacting with Kenyans on his day-to-day activities and has of late used it to attack his real and perceived political enemies.

2. Raila Odinga (2.5 followers) – Just like the DP, Odinga has successfully managed to transfer his popularity ‘on the ground’ to Twitter. Odinga has served in active politics for the past three decades and boasts a strong across the country. His parables peppered speeches and abrasive style have endeared him to many down the years even though he is yet to translate this style on social media.

3. Mike Sonko (1 million followers) – The embattled Nairobi governor is a distant third. Despite being a late entry, Sonko has managed to divert traffic to his Twitter pages through by consistently dishing out goodies via the platform, interacting with his followers in simple Swahli and Sheng, posting exciting or controversial videos, or bashing his critics.

4. Kipchumba Murkomen (1 million followers) – Senate’s Majority leader makes the cut. A close ally of DP Ruto, Murkomen has of late transformed himself into a critic of the government and coincidentally this has earned him mileage on Twitter. He has occasionally also used the platform to invite his followers into his living room and farm.

5. Hassan Joho (896,000 followers) – The charismatic Mombasa governor rounds up the top five list. He has mainly endeared his followers with his class, opulence and refined taste of fashion and the finer things in life.