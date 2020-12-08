Top 10 most watched YouTube videos by Kenyans in 2020





Hit song Dusuma by Otile Brown featuring Burundian artiste Meddy is the most watched music video on YouTube by Kenyans in 2020.

This is according to a list released by the online video sharing platform, Youtube.

Dusuma has so far been viewed more than 17 million times on YouTube this year alone but the song gained popularity after a social media challenge grew around it, leading it to surpass 100 million views in just three months.

Second on this list was Teamo by Rayvanny, while Jeje by Tanzanian artist Diamond was third in the list.

Kenya’s afro-pop band Sauti Sol are fourth on the list with their single Suzanna, which was released right after they announced that they had signed a deal with Universal Music Africa.

Gere by Tanasha Donna featuring Diamond is the fifth on the list, with the song receiving more than a million views in just 13 hours after release.

Femi One’s collabo with Mejja Utawezana is the sixth most watched music video in 2020.

The hit gained popularity after a video of content creator Azziad Nasenya dancing to it went viral, creating an online dance challenge.

Other songs on the list include Life is Good by Future featuring Drake and Quarantine by Wasafi featuring Diamond, Rayvanny, Mbosso, Lava Lava, Queen Darleen and Zuchu.

Popular gospel singer Size 8 and her husband DJ Mo’s ‘Dine with the Murayas’ -Season 2 episode 6, top the list of most watched in the category of non-music videos.

Social media had been abuzz with the news on 8 and Mo’s disagreement and Kenyans flocked to their YouTube channel where they share their marital stories to find out what was going on.

Popular comedian Flaqo’s ‘Mama Otis/Otis Amefail Exams’ skit was number two on the list. The comedian shot into national fame for playing multiple characters in one piece.

Social Distance by the Nigerian Mark Angel Comedy was third in this list followed by President Uhuru and Deputy President William Ruto arriving to view former President Moi’s body at Parliament Buildings.

‘Hana mikono ila tazama maajabu yake, hata kulima analima. (He doesn’t have hands, but see his wonders. He can even plough).’ A video of a man with no hands but exhibits determination and ability to plough was eighth on the list while the video of President Uhuru’s look-alike speaking after his photo went viral on social media was ninth.

The global dance sensation, Jerusalema Dance challenge, performed by Kenya Prisons Officers closed the top 10 list.

Here is the full list:

Music Videos;

Otile Brown x Meddy – Dusuma (Official Lyrics Video)

Rayvanny Ft Messias Maricoa-Teamo (Official Video)

Diamond Platnumz – Jeje (Official Music Video)

Sauti Sol – Suzanna (Official Video)

Tanasha X Diamond Platnumz – Gere (Official Music Video)

FEMI ONE X MEJJA – UTAWEZANA (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Future – Life Is Good (Official Music Video) ft. Drake

Otile Brown x Sanaipei Tande – Aiyana (Official Video)

Quarantine – Wasafi Feat Diamond Platnumz, Rayvanny, Mbosso, Lava Lava, Queen Darleen & Zuchu

EL SHADDAI – H_ART THE BAND ft. CEDO (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Non-Music Videos:

Size 8 Shouts At Dj Mo In Public (Dine With The Murayas Sn 2 Ep 6)

Mama Otis/Otis Amefail Exams

SOCIAL DISTANCING (Mark Angel Comedy) (Episode 255)

President Uhuru, DP Ruto arrive to view Moi’s body at Parliament buildings

MPENZI JINI: DESAGU FALLS IN LOVE WITH A GHOST

CORONA VIRUS (La Springs Comedy)

Mwalimu Tom – School Contest gone Wrong!!

Hana mikono ila tazama maajabu yake, hata kulima analima.

Uhuru’s lookalike speaks out