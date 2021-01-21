Top 10 Kenyan TikTokers to watch out for in 2021





Popular social media app TikTok has unveiled top ten Kenyan TikTok sensations to watch out for in 2021.

The app, which was launched in 2018, has grown in popularity over the years to amass a total of 400 million users around the world by the year 2020.

While the platform’s global community of creators expressed themselves through dance, music and comedy, many also use their platforms to educate others on various life hacks and fun activities to help them sail through the challenging times.

Below are some of to 10 Kenya TikTokers to watch out for this year;

Flaqoraz– Rib-cracking on another level From humble beginnings to big screens, Flaqoraz is undoubtedly Kenya’s fastest rising comedian. Known for his ability to create unique, hilarious clips in which he seemlessly plays several characters like the famed ‘Mama Otis’, which will leave you in stitches. His TikTok handle has attracted more than 279K followers.

brayo_wheels– Living life the positive way despite circumstance through his content, is motivating the physically-challenged to approach life in a fun and positive way. He is using the platform to inform people about a quadriplegic’s lifestyle and how he is still able to do (in his own way) what able-bodied people can do. His content has attracted 83K followers to date.

Moesha_254– Helping deserving children dance out hardship a professional dancer who creates short videos to showcase her skills while inspiring children living in the slums and going through hardships. She has a heart for community service and does her dance skits effortlessly.

Alvanlove– Showcasing Kenya’s funny side Kenyans are known to be humorous and Alvanlove is no different. He uses TikTok to keep locals and the global community up to date with jokes Kenyans make out of each and every happening in the country. He populates his account with typical Kenyan humour that is relatable to the masses. More than 76 K followers love his content to bits.

Dave_mani– Travel junkie Dave_mani is a travel junkie. The Canadian expatriate living in Kenya documents in short fun videos his travel adventures with his wife as they explore Kenya’s beautiful sceneries from the shores of the beach to the national parks and game reserves.

Bobmuigai– Breaking down legal jargons Bob Muigai is fast gaining popularity, not only because he creates entertaining content, but because he is also helping his audience understand Kenyan laws and their implications. In some of his more recent posts, Bob explains the recently introduced digital services tax that came into effect this year. Understanding law has never been this easy.

Makeover_by_ceecee– Tricks to elevating your look If you need to discover some of the best makeup looks or just get tips on the latest makeup trends, then you need to follow Makeover_by_ceecee. In fun short clips, CeeCee is able to provide makeups that not only help to boost the confidence of her followers but boost the joy in their day too. She is known to give fans the scoop on how she comes up with her make-up makeovers.

Ajibgathoni- Waist of a beast Describing herself as a fulltime dancer with an angelic face, Ajibgathoni pulls surprise dance styles with every post she uploads. Her ‘waist of a beast’ completes her magical moves that made her following grow significantly since she joined the platform last year. Her account got verified a few months after joining TikTok, and she now has over 129 K followers.

Requin45– Codename is “fun life” The fun life is all about positive vibes – this is Requin45’s niche. What’s outstanding is the quality of her videos, which has improved consistently. Active participation in TikTok challenges has significantly contributed to her growing fame. She has grown from an unknown creator with few followers to a verified account within only 6 months.