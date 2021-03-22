Tony Kwalanda, Joyce Maina part ways six months after engagement

Actress and Switch TV host Joyce Maina has confirmed that she has parted ways with fiancé, Tony Kwalanda just six months after their much-publicised engagement.

Kwalanda, who also works at Switch TV as sports anchor, proposed to the sassy actress in October last year after the couple dated for two years.

The then lovebirds confirmed their engagement on the The Night of Stars show hosted by comedian Dr Ofweneke, where they could not keep their hands and eyes off each other

In the following days, Kwalanda and Joyce posted pictures of their loving moments spent together on social media, photos which have since been deleted following their separation.

On Sunday, in a question and answer session on her Insta Stories, one of her fans also sought to know if she was still single, and she simply responded ‘Yes’.

Another fan also asked “Are you still dating Tony Kwalanda? I’m a big fan of you,” to which Joyce answered ‘No’

She, however, did not disclose the reason behind their split after serving relationship goals for the few months they were together.