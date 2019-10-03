Tob Cohen murder: Sarah Wairimu pleads not guilty

Sarah Wairimu Kamotho, the widow of slain Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen has pleaded not guilty to murder charge.

Ms Kamotho was formally charged on Thursday at the Milimani courts in Nairobi.

She was charged with murdering Mr Cohen on the night of July 19 and 20, with others not before court.

The plea came after the court allowed Philip Murgor to represent her saying there was no conflict of interest.

Justice Stella Mutuku said Murgor’s resignation as a state prosecutor in March was enough because no one can be forced to remain in office against their will.

The prosecution has requested five days to allow them place some crucial witnesses under witness protection but Mr Murgor has opposed the application.

