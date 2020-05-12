Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must ReadWhat's Hot

To pay or not to pay? Kenyans split on Azziad’s contribution to ‘Utawezana’ popularity

By Chad Kitundu May 12th, 2020 1 min read

Singer Femi One has been forced to respond after fans asked her to pay social media influencer Azziad Nasenya for allegedly making her song Utawezana go viral.

Some of the fans were responding after she made a post in the weekend celebrating after the hit single with Mejja hit five million views on YouTube.

The rapper, while celebrating, further revealed that she is set to release another banger after the success of the Utawezana viral track.

“I hope Azziad received some sort of payment for her efforts,” said a fan.

In her response, Femi One clarified that just like thousands other people Azziad only took part in the challenge and was fortunate that it went viral, which to her does not warrant financial compensation.

“The song was already trending on TikTok and that is why she did the challenge because she came across it,” responded Femi One.

A faction of the social media users believe that the song could not have been a chart-topper if not for Azziad’s contribution with a viral TikTok choreography.

On Tuesday, the name Azziad was trending and it divided the opinion of Kenyans.

Those in support argued:

Those against said:

While those caught in the middle argued:

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Financially crippled Gor Mahia launch fans registration...