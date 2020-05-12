To pay or not to pay? Kenyans split on Azziad’s contribution to ‘Utawezana’ popularity

Singer Femi One has been forced to respond after fans asked her to pay social media influencer Azziad Nasenya for allegedly making her song Utawezana go viral.

Some of the fans were responding after she made a post in the weekend celebrating after the hit single with Mejja hit five million views on YouTube.

The rapper, while celebrating, further revealed that she is set to release another banger after the success of the Utawezana viral track.

Finally!! We are at 5million views …we can now release another one Yes?! https://t.co/6to5SbWFny — Femione (@Femi_One) May 10, 2020

“I hope Azziad received some sort of payment for her efforts,” said a fan.

In her response, Femi One clarified that just like thousands other people Azziad only took part in the challenge and was fortunate that it went viral, which to her does not warrant financial compensation.

“The song was already trending on TikTok and that is why she did the challenge because she came across it,” responded Femi One.

A faction of the social media users believe that the song could not have been a chart-topper if not for Azziad’s contribution with a viral TikTok choreography.

On Tuesday, the name Azziad was trending and it divided the opinion of Kenyans.

Those in support argued:

If you go to the Streets Right now and start asking who sang #Utawezana, I am sure most people will likely Say #Azziad and not Femi one. Femi One & Mejja made a Great song. That I give them. But Azziad gave the song the necessary push. It wasn't even 1M views before her video! — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) May 12, 2020

To be sincire I don't know who FemiOne is, atleast I know Mejja. I had not heard of Utawezana b4 #azziad did the challange. But after this queen did her magic, I went to YouTube looking for the song. U don't have to pay her, but give respect where due. pic.twitter.com/enmfgpKXcd — Mmeru-finest (@Kimende_Finest) May 12, 2020

azziad

To set record straight, Femi One's Youtube songs averaged like 150 k views per song with the ever highest hitting 500k views which was still a collabo with Mejja. Utawezana with multiple aids including Azziad Influence, the song hit 5 M views,you cant fail to credit her. — Aslaksen (@Lewanjoski) May 12, 2020

Those against said:

Those who are saying Azziad deserves credits for marketing Utawezana are zombies. I knew the song even before she did the challenge but I didn't know the girl. So the song marketed #azziad

Truth be told two thirds of you couldn't be knowing her if it were not for the song. pic.twitter.com/qH48KVZub5 — Diana Marua😍 (@dianamarua_) May 12, 2020

azziad

Plot twist , If Femi One and Mejja never released the song ,Azziad Nasenya would just be a character on Tiktok but all of you would still know Mejja and Femi one. Azziad benefitted more — Rakateer (@ItsTumbe) May 12, 2020

Those saying that Azziad should be paid aren't upright. For a fact Mejja is a legend in this streets and that song was a hit without Azziad. Furthermore some of us didn't know Azziad till that tiktok challenge. Why didn't the other tiktok challenge bring her such fame??#azziad — Austin Tunoi (@TunoiAustin) May 12, 2020

Yes #azziad did have a big influence on the utawezana song. Those saying she should be paid by Femi, which side of your brains are you using? Was she a video vixen in that song? — BAH~D~A (@Bahda_254) May 12, 2020

While those caught in the middle argued:

#Azziad made the Challenge. It blew up. As to who benefited from to me looks like a win-win situation. For Femi One , Azziad made more people watch the song which is good. For her side she became a household name, gained numbers & landed a few gigs. She even benefited more — Aslaksen (@Lewanjoski) May 12, 2020

People Trying To Hold #azziad Over Femi One because She Did Some Amazing Tiktok Video should Just smoke Some Weed And Relax.

The Two Ladies Are Pretty Good At What They Do

It Is Stupid To Compare Them or Make One Look Less pic.twitter.com/JeGSGHcTY4 — BosiboriKE (@BosiboriKE) May 12, 2020

Why can't Femi & #Azziad be friends? Is it true that women can never support each other? Are they each other's worst enemies? These 2 stars have different talents. Femi can rap, Azziad can dance. Why can't Femi feature Azziad in her next single? Why are women so competitive? Sad! — Nahashon Kimemia (@nahashon87) May 12, 2020