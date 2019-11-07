This is what caused Silverstone Air plane accident at Wilson – Govt

A government investigation has revealed why a Silverstone Air plane skidded off the Wilson airport runaway in October.

According to a statement by Cabinet Secretary for Transport James Macharia, the left engine of flight Fokker 27 mark 050 registration 5Y-IZO fluctuated forcing the crew to abort the takeoff.

The findings are from a preliminary accident investigation conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department (AAID), Kenya Airports Authority, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, Silverstone Air Services, Kenya Red Cross, and National Police Service.

The plane from Wilson was heading to Lamu via Mombasa with 50 passengers and five crew members.

RUNAWAY

“The aircraft started to deviate to the right of the runway when it departed the paved surface of the runway, collided with the perimeter fence and skid to the right side making contact with a tree,” said Mr Macharia in a statement.

The CS said that flight recorders recovered from the plane will be sent to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada for download and further analysis to finalize the investigations.

The plane was manufactured in 1992 by Fokker aviation of the Netherlands who were notified of the accident.

Others in the loop are the air accident investigations branch of the United Kingdom the state of manufacturer of the propellers, the transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada, the state of Manufacturer of the power plant and the International Civil Aviation Organization.

It first entered service with Iceland air Domestic and was commissioned by Silverstone from Air Iceland in 2017.

The Fokker 50 is a turboprop-powered airliner, designed as a refinement of and successor to the highly successful Fokker F27.

During the October 11 accident, eight passengers were reported to have sustained injuries.