The moment motorist plunged his car into the ocean at Likoni Channel – VIDEO

A video capturing what is believed to be the moment a man drove his car into the Indian Ocean at the Likoni Channel has emerged online.

In the video, the vehicle is seen speeding and plunging into the ocean from the ramp which motorists use to get on board ferry at the crossing point.

In the Saturday morning incident, the deceased, identified as John Mutinda, drove his saloon car registration number KAX 475B into the Likoni Channel.

The CCTV footage making rounds on social media was allegedly obtained from the Kenya Ferry Service surveillance centre.

The Kenya Ferry Services, in their statement on Saturday morning said the motorist defied orders from the ramp controllers to slow down and stop and plunged his car into the ocean.

The body of the deceased was recovered at 9:30 Saturday morning while and his vehicle were recovered around noon.

The recovery exercise was carried out by combined teams from Kenya Ferry Services, Kenya Coast Guard Service and The Kenya Navy.

His body was moved to Coast General Hospital Mortuary by ferry police vehicle.

The incident comes barely three months after Mariam Kighenda, 35, and her four-year-old daughter, Amanda Mutheu, died after their car slid from the rear of MV Harambee just before it docked on the Island side.