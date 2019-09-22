The day Sonko ‘vowed’ to block Uhuru’s motorcade

In a curious twist of events, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s drivers are in trouble with the authorities for reportedly committing an offence their boss once vowed to do.

It emerged on Sunday that the flamboyant politician’s two drivers have been hauled before the courts and are facing charges of obstructing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s motorcade.

These two, namely Anthony Wagamba and Joseph Njue, have been charged with obstructing the presidential motorcade while driving vehicles ‘without a fixed prescribed number of identification plates, design and colour inscribed as the identification mark’

This offence, according to court documents, occurred on August 29 2019 along Mombasa Road in Nairobi as President Kenyatta’s motorcade made its way to State House from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after he’d landed from Japan.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the thought of obstructing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s motorcade is crossing Sonko’s mind.

Six years ago, Sonko – then serving as Nairobi Senator – publicly narrated his intent to sponsor 10 million youths from all over the country to gather in Nairobi so as to block the way to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

THE HAGUE

That action was meant to obstruct President Kenyatta who was then charged with crimes against humanity from attending his court case at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Said Sonko at the time: “All the youth(from all over the country), I will give you free transport, we will call all of you in Nairobi, and will not allow our President who represents 40 million Kenyans to go to the Hague and sit in a dock. I’m speaking as the Nairobi Senator, and I don’t fear court cases. I am declaring here that I will close the main road to the airport.”

Sonko was never reprimanded over those comments at the time.