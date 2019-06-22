Team Mafisi can’t get enough of Wavinya Ndeti’s daughter

Share this via PWA





Politician Wavinya Ndeti left Team Mafisi scrambling for the attention of her daughter after posting her picture on social media.

Ms Wavinya had shared a photo of her daughter ‘s Friday’s graduation with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Information Technology.

“Congratulations to darling daughter for graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Information Technology. With our Lord Jesus the future is bright. Be blessed,” tweeted Ms Wavinya.

Thirsty men online rushed to Wavinya’s timeline to queue for a chance to express their interest.

Westwood said; “Kama Huyu ndo yaliyondwele Mimi sipiti.”

Kuni Mbichi suggested; “Nipee handle yake ni mtafutie kazi.”

Babu Mmoja asked; “Unaeza kuwa my mother in-law?”

Mutali asked; “What’s her number again.”

Koskos commented; “Give us her Twitter handle mhesh…I am an alumnus of that university too.”

False King responded; “Application za mahari unachukua lini tutume.”

Newton kananu said; “What a jewel.”

Tuma ya kutoa wrote; “Nipe number yake, Niko na kondoo wanono wanono.”