Team Mafisi can’t get enough of Wavinya Ndeti’s daughter

By Sylvania Ambani June 22nd, 2019 1 min read

Politician Wavinya Ndeti left Team Mafisi scrambling for the attention of her daughter after posting her picture on social media.

Ms Wavinya had shared a photo of her daughter ‘s Friday’s graduation with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Information Technology.

“Congratulations to darling daughter for graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Information Technology. With our Lord Jesus the future is bright. Be blessed,” tweeted Ms Wavinya.

Thirsty men online rushed to Wavinya’s timeline to queue for a chance to express their interest.

Westwood said; “Kama Huyu ndo yaliyondwele Mimi sipiti.”

Kuni Mbichi suggested; “Nipee handle yake ni mtafutie kazi.”

Babu Mmoja asked; “Unaeza kuwa my mother in-law?”

Mutali asked; “What’s her number again.”

Koskos commented; “Give us her Twitter handle mhesh…I am an alumnus of that university too.”

False King responded; “Application za mahari unachukua lini tutume.”

Newton kananu said; “What a jewel.”

Tuma ya kutoa wrote; “Nipe number yake, Niko na kondoo wanono wanono.”

