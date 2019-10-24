Teacher Tabichi awarded UN in Kenya Person of the Year 2019

Celebrated World Teacher of the Year Brother Peter Tabichi has added yet another feather to his burgeoning hat after being recognised as the United Nations (UN) in Kenya Person of the Year for 2019.

In March, Brother Tabichi became the first teacher from Africa to win the Sh100 million World Teacher of the Year award during its fifth anniversary.

With the latest recognition, Brother Tabichi now joins the list of select individuals who have been named UN Persons of the Year since 2002.

Brother Tabichi was recognised for being a living witness to the power of education and the inherent value and dignity of the teaching profession.

The global organisation, in Kenya since 2002, has awarded and recognized different individuals who have been an inspiration to all Kenyans in the country.

While receiving the Award, the Maths and Physics teacher at Keriko Secondary School in Nakuru, called on governments to make sure education, especially for girls, is a right and not a matter of luck.

SCHOOL GOING AGE

He said that around six million girls of school going age around the world do not get the chance to go to school with a majority of them being from Africa. At the same time, 72 million children are in danger of missing education in Africa due to war, floods and other challenges.

“Good education should not be a matter of luck but should be a right. Today people continue to struggle even more than what I went through. The role of education should be to unlock the best in people and giving them the ability and skills to be able to relate and connect with others in the society,” said the 37-year-old.

He further encouraged people to be change agents in the society by doing the little they can to positively impact the lives of those around them, observing that one does not have to hold high positions in the society to make a change in the society.

“Start by doing the ordinary things and have dedication, generosity and passion in what you are doing and if you believe it can happen then it will,” he said.

RESIDENT COORDINATOR

The award ceremony, which fell during the celebration of United Nations Day marked on every October 24 since 1948, was attended by other dignitaries including UN resident coordinator for Kenya Siddharth Chatterjee, Nakuru County Governor Lee Kinyanjui and Education Principal Secretary Dr Belio Kipsang’.

Governor Kinyanjui congratulated Mr Tabichi for the second recognition saying his victory was a celebration of the many sacrifices made by teachers across the world playing the role of change agents, adding that through education, the cycle of poverty can be broken and communities liberated.

“Indeed we are what we are because of the commitment and sacrifice of a teacher who had the patience and will to hold us in our most vulnerable moments. I am happy he has chosen to remain a teacher, to continue changing the lives of students in Keriko Secondary. He is a symbol of hope not only to the students but residents,” said the governor.

On his part, Dr Kipsang’ said that the new curriculum being implemented in the country will ensure inclusive, equitable and quality education to all learners.

He also congratulated Brother Tabichi for ensuring inclusivity in his work as a teacher by ensuring that no student is left behind as well as by providing leadership and guidance to the young learners.

“You are a role model to the young learners as you give them hope that everything is possible. Your recognition is also a motivation to other teachers. And only two days ago, a Kenyan Mathematics teacher was recognized as the African teacher of the year,” he said.