Tanzania ‘welcomes’ Lupita to Serengeti





The Tanzania National Parks Authority has shared its excitement after hosting award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o at Serengeti National Park.

Lupita, daughter of Kenyan governor Anyang Nyon’go, who has been holidaying in the Serengeti for about a week, visited the Serengeti park for the first time on April 5.

Nairobi News understands Lupita opted to holiday in Tanzania following the tough measures put in place by the Kenyan government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Not done, the Hollywood actress has been documenting her stay in the Serengeti to tens of thousands of her followers on her social media accounts.

Her first post at the Serengeti was a selfie with an elephant on her Instagram account captioned ‘This is not a zoom background, I promise!’ with a hashtag ‘#elphie in the Serengeti’.

But what caught the attention of the Tanzanian National Parks Authority was a picture of Lupita walking in the Serengeti.

The authority made a poster of Lupita walking in the Serengeti with the caption, “ Lupita Nyong’o, a Hollywood walk of fame star, walking majestically in the plains of Serengeti in Tanzania.”

An endorsement from the neighboring country will be interesting as Lupita has been accused by a section of Kenyans on social media of not showing love to her country.

A few days back, the award-winning actress posted a picture of herself on Twitter in which she appeared to show both her middle fingers to her ‘haters’ with the caption; “Them: prove you love your country.”

Earlier this year, she also became a hot topic of discussion when Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala claimed the government had unsuccessfully tried to contact her for five years before opting to appoint British supermodel Naomi Campbell as the Magical Kenya International ambassador.

Lupita immediately responded by taunting Balala for his remarks.

Though the actress did not directly indicate whether she had been contacted or not, she posted a photo alluding that she was surprised by Balala’s remark.

“Me when I hear the Kenyan Ministry of Tourism has been looking for me for five years,”

Lupita was born to Kenyan parents but had to relocate to Mexico at a young age. She is currently based in the US.