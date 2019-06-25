Jitters in Tanzania over Jaguar’s ‘xenophobic’ warning to foreign workers





Tanzania’s Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai has ordered the Government to issue a statement on the safety of Tanzanians in Kenya following a statement by Starehe MP Mr Charles Njagua Kanyi alias Jaguar which has been deemed to be xenophobic.

This after the politician gave Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i an ultimatum to deport Chinese doing menial jobs in the country.

A video of the MP issuing the ultimatum went viral on Tuesday.

ULTIMATUM

“The other day we saw Matiang’i claiming he had only deported six Chinese nationals yet we have hundreds in here. We are giving the government 24-hour ultimatum to deport them failure to which I will lead the locals in storming their shops and ejecting them,” Njagua said.

Although the singer-turned-politician was primarily angered by the presence of Chinese traders selling second hand clothes in Gikomba market, he expounded his statement to mean all foreigners.

“We are not talking about six Chinese nationals. We are talking of hundreds of foreigners who work here (Kenya). I give the government 24 hours to evict these foreigners lest I, being a representative of this area, go into their shops, beat them and send them all the way to the airport,” he said.

SAFETY

These statements have not gone down well in the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania with Mr Mohammed Mchengerwa (Rufiji-CCM), asking the Speaker’s guidance over the need for the government to issue a statement on the safety of Tanzanians who live, work and do business in Kenya.

In response, Mr Ndugai said although he had not seen the video, he was convinced that the Tanzanian government needs to issue a statement as a matter of urgency.

“I order the government to issue a statement before the close of business today,” said Mr Ndugai.