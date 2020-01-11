Tangatanga MPs teargassed in night of drama

Police on Friday night were forced to lob teargas canisters on a group of politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto who had camped outside Kilimani Police Station.

The politicians had for the better part of the evening addressed the media from the station in relation to the arrest of Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria for allegedly assaulting a woman inside the Royal Media Services offices.

During a press address a few minutes past 9pm, Kandara MP Alice Wahome was seen speaking condemning the arrest saying that the current regime was taking Kenya back to the dark days.

She said that the court had issued orders that Mr Kuria be released on a Sh50,000 cash bail but the police refused to release him saying that they were waiting for orders from above.

WAILED IN PAIN

“We have even reached out to the DCI boss George Kinoti and he has told us that he was waiting for orders from above, what is that?” Ms Wahome posed.

As she went on addressing the media, the police lobbed the teargas and everyone scampered for safety, wailing in pain.

The melee lasted for over one hour as the group of politicians who included MPs Ndindi Nyoro(Kiharu MP), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu MP), Mohammed Ali (Nyali) were being engaged by the officers.

Speaking after the commotion, Mr Nyoro said that it was absurd that the court had released Mr Kuria but he was still being detained by the police.

The politicians were kicked out of the station leaving their vehicles behind.