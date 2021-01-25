Tanasha Donna reunites with baby daddy Diamond in Dar





Musician Tanasha Donna took her son Naseeb Jr to see his father, Bongo superstar Diamond Platnumz, in Tanzanian and ended up sharing the stage with him.

A video shared on social media of the Tanzanian singer and his former Kenyan girlfriend performing on stage together has left tongues wagging.

This is Donna’s first visit to Tanzania since her breakup with Diamond in March 2020.

Donna arrived in Dar es Salaam in the weekend and was picked by Diamond’s car and driven to his mansion.

Later that evening, Diamond shared pictures on social media spending quality time with his son while watching cartoons.

Later Saturday night, Diamond accompanied Donna to a concert in Dar, where she was scheduled to perform.

“Always Vibe to have NJ’s Momy in the Country,” he captioned a video clip of the two together.

While performing their song Gere, he jumped on stage, with the two dancing and hugging amid cheers from the excited crowd.

In the video, Diamond is seen whining his waist as his baby mama grinds on him seductively, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Addressing the media on landing in Tanzania earlier, the Radio hitmaker said she was in the neighbouring country to shoot a music video with Tanzanian songbird, Nandy.

Last month, Donna revealed that his baby daddy is currently paying the child’s education and taking care of his needs.

“He is paying for his education right now, taking care of him and making an effort. I like what he is doing to his kids. He’s making an effort to be there for them and I’m proud of him,” she said.

Tanasha told True Love Magazine that their break-up was fueled by Diamond’s lack of commitment to the relationship and that she failed to meet the singer’s expectations.

“At some point, I got a bit lost because now a child is involved and now, I’m thinking about my son, not just me, I don’t want my son to grow up without a father. I’m really trying to fight for this relationship, but I can’t be the only one fighting, so I had to think of what’s best for me and my son too. Towards the end, things were getting rocky, for about 6 months but we were still trying to see how we can make it work, and then it got to a point where you see the other person has just lost interest,” she said.

Tanasha’s visit to Tanzania comes barely three months after Diamond’s other baby mama Zari Hassan was also in the country for the same reason.