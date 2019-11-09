Tanasha Donna bounces back with dashing body after having Diamond’s baby

A month after giving birth to her first born child with Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, singer Tanasha Donna is leaving her fans green with envy with her quick snap back post-baby body.

Tanasha shared a number of pictures on her Instagram page wearing fitting pants and a top to accentuate her post delivery dashing figure.

In one of the photos, she dons a beige pair of trouser and a white top tied right under her breast leaving her fans full of admiration for her ravishing look.

“It’s been a minute ya’l Couple of weeks left. #DonnatellaEP New online digital project loading,” wrote Donna.

Her online fans expressed their happiness with her return to social media after taking a break when she gave birth to her first child but they could not miss her well-toned physique.

“Snap back game strong,” said natural hair Kenya.

“The surgery you mentioned earlier, don’t do it. You look good. Those who don’t like it, waende kwa mama yao,” wrote mwisoclothing.

“Giiirl… Looking good after baby,” commented judyfess.

“Wow u look cute,” said millietammie.

“F*** the body goals @tanashadonna you just came out like shit didn’t happen am so proud of my 254 gal much love’ stay bless,” said mrspeckcowell.