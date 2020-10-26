Student leaves Uhuru in stitches after accepting his “mpango” challenge – VIDEO





President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Monday left beside himself after University of Nairobi (UoN) law student, Ashura Michael, proposed to him at Bomas of Kenya.

Ms Michael, representing the deaf community during the BBI launch, was helped to deliver the message by translator Flora Atieno, as she made her intentions clear.

“Mheshimiwa Rais recently you went to Kisumu na nikasikia ulikuwa unatafuta mpango wa kando. Najua mama alikubali babangu Raila ako hapa tayari kuchukua mahari na ndugu yangu deputy president akikubali atakuwa bestman,” she said leaving the hall in laughter.

(Translation: “Mr President I heard you were looking for a second wife. I know the First Lady has agreed to that and since Raila is here, he can take my bride price and the Deputy President William Ruto can be your best man, if he agrees.”)

“We shall have a BBI baby,” she said as the camera zoomed on Kenyatta who was laughing uncontrollably and stamping his feet as the crowd roared with laughter.

“Na mama wa taifa tutaendelea kubuild bridges pamoja. Na sasa mtoto wa BBI atazaliwa.”

(Translation: The First Lady and I will continue ‘Building Bridges’ and the BBI baby will be born).

The president quickly turned to ODM leader Raila Odinga, who was seated on his right side and gave him a fist bump in between the fits of laughter.

The head of state then turned to his right where Deputy President William Ruto was also visibly amused by the brave marriage proposal.

It took a while for order to be restored in the hall as she wrapped up her memorable and hilarious speech.

Ms Michael was referring to last week’s remarks by Mr Kenyatta over his search for a ‘second wife’ during his Kisumu tour accompanied by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

He expressed his love for Kisumu and went ahead to say he would seek consent from his wife, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, to get “someone” from Kisumu to help and feed him whenever he visits the lakeside.

Kenyatta shared his plans at the podium in Kisumu leaving those in attendance rolling with uncontrollable laughter.